Over 2,200 people across the country are living with spinal cord injuries.



Spinal Injuries Ireland's annual conference which is getting underway around now at the RDS in Dublin aims to help them.



The goal is to empower people living with these injuries to thrive in all aspects of life - and that includes new technology.



Spinal Injuries Ireland CEO Fiona Bolger says an 'exoskeletal suit' that can support movement, will be on display at the event: