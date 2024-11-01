Westport has today been announced as Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town at the annual Supervalu Tidy Towns awards.

The West Mayo town enjoyed huge success yet again in the Tidy Towns awards, winning the Large Town award for the first time since 2019 and retaining the accolade of the tidiest town in the North West & West Region at this afternoon’s ceremony.

Westport has won the Tidiest Large Town Award 12 times since the award was introduced in 2002.

Ballincollig in Cork won Ireland’s overall tidiest town.

Westport won its twenty-fourth gold medal in a row along with Belmullet, Castlebar and Mulranny. Ballina scooped a silver medal while Cong was awarded bronze.

Eithne Larkin who is the Chairperson of Westport Tidy Towns says it’s a massive achievement.

The following Mayo communities won awards at the 2024 Tidy Towns awards:

Inclusive Community Award (national winner): Balla Tidy Towns

Gaeltacht Award winner: Belmullet Tidy Towns

Endeavour Award: Lecanvey Tidy Towns (largest percentage increase in overall score)

County Awards; Commended Award, Belmullet Tidy Towns; Highly Commended Award; Mulranny Tidy Towns

County Winners: Westport Tidy Towns

Medal Winners: Bronze – Cong Tidy Towns, Silver – Ballina Tidy Towns, Gold – Belmullet, Castlebar, Mulranny, Westport

Regional Winners: Westport Tidy Towns

Ireland's Tidiest Large Town: Westport