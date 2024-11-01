Tánaiste Micheál Martin has today officially opened the new Outpatients Building at Merlin Park University Hospital, Galway.

At a cost of €15.33 million, this project will see a phased transfer of outpatient services from University Hospital Galway to the Merlin Park campus.

Relocating outpatient services from the UHG site is an important part of the long-term infrastructure masterplan for the hospital and will enable progress in a number of essential projects (Ward Block, ED, Women and Children’s Block, Cancer Centre and Replacement Laboratory).

The new master plan will see elective, day surgery and ambulatory care move to the MPUH campus while complex acute elective and unscheduled inpatients and day cases, oncology and maternity and paediatric inpatient care remains in UHG.

It will also provide the required bed capacity to address the demand for increased inpatient beds and additional day case requirements.



The unit, which is unveiled today, is Phase 1 of the OPD plan. Over the coming weeks and months outpatient appointments in specialities like General Medical, Surgery, Neurology and other specialities will take place in Merlin Park.