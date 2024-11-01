Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East and Minister for Disability, Anne Rabbitte, has welcomed confirmation of a new school for Archbishop McHale College in Tuam.

The Minister received confirmation this week from the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, that the large-scale capital programme will see a new school being built at the co-educational, multi-denominational school, as well as four additional classrooms for children with special education needs.

Minister Rabbitte commented, “This is very welcome news for Archbishop McHale College in Tuam. A new building and four additional classrooms for children with disabilities is long overdue and will be a major uplift for the school. This will not only be great for the staff and students at the school, but for the town of Tuam as well. Such investment in a school has a real positive impact on a community.

“I have been raising the need for investment in McHale College with my party colleague and Minister for Education, Norma Foley, over a long period of time, so it’s great to see this now advancing. I will continue to engage with the Minister for Education to ensure this project moves along as quickly as possible.

