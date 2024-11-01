The Boil Water Notice on the Riverstown Public Water Supply in Co Sligo has been lifted with immediate effect.

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers can now resume normal use of the public water supply.

This Boil Water Notice was issued on Wednesday, 23 October due to mechanical issues at the Riverstown Water Treatment Plant and impacted on anyone served by the Riverstown Public Water Supply.

Approximately 647 Uisce Éireann customers were affected by the Boil Water Notice.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann worked to lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible. Following repairs to the plant’s UV light and satisfactory water samples, the Boil Water Notice has been lifted.