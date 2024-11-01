Mayo County Council this week signed contracts on two different projects that will revitalise the town centre of Castlebar.

Under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (Call Two) the Castlebar Historic Core Reactivation project received a grant of €8.53 million towards the overall project cost of €11.37m, that will stimulate regeneration by redressing the deterioration of underutilised historic properties and back lands that frame the Mall in Castlebar.

This week Mayo County Council signed a contract valued at €2.22 million with MVS Construction Ltd. for the restoration and reconfiguration of the former Post Office Building Castlebar, and conversion to a new Community Youth Resource Centre.

A contract valued at €282,900 was also signed with with Taylor – McCarney Architects to develop a Public Realm Masterplan and design work for the Mall and the backlands of Ellison Street, to refurbish and rejuvenate its setting and to provide an enhanced connection to other parts of the town, including the Military Barracks and Ellison Street.

Cathaoirleach of the Castlebar Municipal District, Cllr Donna Sheridan welcomed the signing of the contracts saying: “This is a fantastic day for Castlebar, the new youth centre will be a place where dreams are nurtured, and futures are forged.