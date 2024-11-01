This year's 'Straide Talking' Annual Christmas party will be on Sunday 15th December at 11.45 am in the Davitt Community Hall.

It is organised by Straide Community Women’s Group.

All from Straide are welcome and invited to come along.

It is an event for everyone not just for women. You are all invited to come and spend a little time together with neighbours and friends and enjoy some festive fare.

The Straide Women's group is a forum to meet and do things together for leisure and pleasure, as well as engaging in community activities.

Throughout the year, the group meets on the last Saturday of every month at 11am in Straide Davitt Community Hall. A short business meeting is followed by refreshments and chat.

Each year the group organises events such as an annual Summer trip, and Autumn classes (supported by the MSLETB and Age & Opportunity), as well as talks and social activities.

The next meeting is Saturday November 30th. New Members are welcome.