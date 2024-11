A Mayo group has won a national award at this year's Tidy Towns.

More than 30 thousand volunteers across a thousand groups took part in last year's effort to clean up towns nationwide and contribute to communities.

Balla Community Tidytowns has scooped the national award for Inclusive Communities.

Meanwhile Belmullet, Castlebar, Mulranny and Westport all received Gold Medals for their work throughout the year.

Westport Tidytowns also claimed the regional award for the North West and West region.