A Roscommon deputy has questioned the National Ambulance Service's decision to temporarily relocate the air ambulance based in Athlone to Dublin.

Deputy Claire Kerrane says that the air ambulance has to be moved as essential works are needed on the hanger in Athlone, but believes moving it to Dublin may have a knock on effect on patient care if serious incidents were to occur in the region.

She believes that regional airports such as Ireland West Airport in Knock and Galway Airport should have been considered as temporary bases, as they are still in the region and the helicopter can be accessed quicker if needed.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....