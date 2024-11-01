Tánaiste Micheál Martin is in Galway today for a number of appointments.

He is set to officially open the new Outpatients building and the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Merlin Park Hospital this morning.

The Cystic Fibrosis Unit will provide a dedicated area to deliver safe, patient focused care with a host of resources.

While the Outpatients Department will facilitate many of the outpatient clinics presently being held at the University Hospital to help take some of the pressure off the hospital.

The opening takes place from 10 o'clock this morning.