

Taoiseach Simon Harris has contacted the Spanish Prime Minister to expressed Ireland's horror and sorrow at the number of people who have lost their lives in the flooding disaster in the south and east of the country.

The number of victims of the flash floods is expected to climb further as the rescue operation intensifies, so far 158 have been confirmed dead.

Emergency teams are continuing to search for those missing - hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to Valencia to assist with the operation