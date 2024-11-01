People are being urged to get registered to vote as soon as possible, as it now looks certain the General Election will be called next week.

The Finance Bill should clear all stages in a four hour debate on Tuesday, while all other pieces of legislation should be pushed through the following day.

And with the Dail schedule looking bare next Thursday, TD's have been speculating that's when the election will be called.

The Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, Art O'Leary, says people tend to leave registering to the last minute, but he says anyone who isn't should do it immediately to ensure they can vote at the end of the month.