A major extension and refurbishment for St. Muredach's College, Ballina has been announced this morning.

It involves 2 new woodwork rooms, a new home economics room, a new art room, two special education rooms, a music room and other associated rooms.

This news has been confirmed by Minister Dara Calleary who says as a past pupil he is extremely proud of the school.

Minister Calleary has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew...