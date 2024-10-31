The Finance Bill is set to be passed in the Dáil next Tuesday.



The move paves the way for an election to be called next week.



The Finance Bill, the last major piece of legislation to be agreed by this government, which gives effect to the budget, is set to pass all stages in the Dáil on Tuesday.



The Finance Committee of the Dáil met this afternoon.



It agreed that all stages that will be taken on that Tuesday will be guillotined by the government, and that means that the ground work has effectively been laid for the election to be called next Thursday.



The Taoiseach, Simon Harris, is due in Budapest for an informal European summit on the Friday.



So it seen as most likely the Thursday morning, when a light Dáil agenda has been agreed, the Dáil will be dissolved, the Taoiseach will head to 'the park', the election will be called, and the polling day will be set for the 29th of November.