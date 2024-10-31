A public meeting is taking place in Glinsk this evening to discuss the rising level of rural crime.

It follows from a protest rally held in Castlerea recently, aiming to highlight the rising amount of burgalries being seen right across the region.

The meeting is taking place in tonight in Dowd's in Glinsk at 8.30.

Roscommon councillor Anthony Waldron is one of the organisers.

He spoke to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan and encouraged all local public representatives and members of the public to attend the meeting tonight...