A “GLuas” in Galway could solve chronic traffic congestion, according to a new study commissioned by National Transport Authority.

However, it could be decades before the city gets a light rail system, similar to the Luas in Dublin, and comes with an estimated 1.3 billion euro price tag.

Green Senator in Galway, Pauline O’Reilly, insists the aspiration can become a reality and reduce traffic figures in the city alone, along a 15 km stretch by up to 20 percent.

The Senator has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about what’s proposed to address the chronic traffic congestion that the city is now experiencing…