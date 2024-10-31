Ireland West Airport has announced that it will host its annual Online Charity Bingo Game at 8pm on Wednesday 6th November.

From the comfort of your own home you can join in the 10 Game Bingo with a chance to win some cash prizes.

Entry is €10 for a Single book and €15 for a Double Book. Tickets can be purchased on www.irelandwestairport.com/onlinebingo.

On the night there will be a special prize raffle with a chance to win some fantastic prizes including, Return flights to Malaga for 2 people this winter and many more prizes. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased separately on the booking site also.

Once you purchase tickets your Bingo book and a Link to our ZOOM Bingo Channel, where the game will be held, will be emailed to you prior to the event starting. All books will be emailed to participants no later than 12pm on Wednesday 6th November.

You print your bingo book at home (We recommend printing in black & white to save ink. All pages have the colour of the sheet written on the page, along with the game number OR you can send this on to a friend or relative to print for you).

The deadline to purchase tickets for the event closes at midnight on Tuesday 5th November 2024.

For the terms and conditions for the event please visit www.irelandwestairport.com/news/zoom-online-charity-bingo-terms-and-conditions

All proceeds from the event go towards the airport’s 2024 charity partners, ACT for Meningitis, BUMBLEance, Down Syndrome Ireland (Mayo Branch), Irish Red Cross, Mayo Mountain Rescue, and Western Care Association.