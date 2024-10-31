Galway’s westend is set to shine brighter than ever with the launch of Winterglow.ie

Winterglow.ie is a festive light show experience which will run from November 21st to January 5th, 2025.

Galway City Council in association with Winterglow.ie presents an illumination garden in Fr Burke Park. This winter spectacle will transform Fr Burke Park into a realm of lights and sounds where visitors can stroll through uniquely themed zones, each offering its own captivating visual and auditory delights.

This is a unique experience for Galway, inviting you to step into a magical wonderland filled with dazzling Light Up UV animals in a vibrant, glowing setting. Families can meander through a garden of gigantic flowers and UV plants, creating lifetime memories together in this colourful paradise.

Expect light displays, immersive scenes, and plenty of heartwarming moments right in the heart of Galway's westend.

The event is fully accessible and will be open Thursday to Sunday from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets can be booked now at www.winterglow.ie and connect with Winterglow.ie on Facebook and Instagram. Tickets are also available for purchase on-site.