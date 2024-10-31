The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, representing 34 independent stations including Midwest West Radio and their listeners, has stated that it is very welcome to see recognition by An Taoiseach Simon Harris yesterday evening of the need to bring about a “step change” increase in the level of funding for broadcasters other than RTE.

Speaking on The Six O’ Clock Show on Virgin One, the Taoiseach said he accepted that high quality public service content was produced by “other broadcasters, other radio stations”.

He continued: “I think that the next Government, which I really hope to be a part of, which I would like to lead, does need to do much more to recognise public service broadcasting that happens in different places and not just in RTE. I would like to see a step-change in the level of that funding.”

Independent radio stations have a combined 70% share of radio listenership daily in Ireland. They provide fair, accurate and balanced coverage and are highly trusted according to surveys. The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland has been campaigning for a level playing-field in the media.