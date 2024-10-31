There is a huge variation in TB testing charges across the country, an Irish Farmers Journal survey has revealed.

The average TB testing cost for farmers surveyed in Connacht was €6.66/head based on a 50-animal herd.

This was 20% higher than the average prices paid by farmers in Leinster, who are paying €5.52/head based on a 50-animal herd.

Individual farmers reported much bigger differences on both callout charge and individual animal testing charges.

The most expensive callout charge reported to the Irish Farmers Journal was €160 in Co Galway, while the cheapest was €50, in Co Limerick.