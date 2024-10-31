The expansion of the Solar for Schools Programme to include eligible schools in this region is very welcome, according to Minister of State Dara Calleary.

Minister Calleary says funding has been approved to proceed with solar PV installations on eligible schools nationally, describing the scheme as “ a win-win” because it is saving schools money and reducing their carbon footprint.

Up to 4,000 primary, post-primary and special schools in the country are now all eligible for PV panels.

The programme is funded by the Government’s Climate Action , and the solar PV panels in schools are being connected to the electricity grid, so that solar energy can power other homes and businesses when schools are closed at weekends and during school holidays.

Speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley Minister Calleary says the expansion of the scheme is welcome news for schools…