

The public is being reminded that possession of illegal fireworks with the intent to supply could result in a 10 thousand euro fine.



5 years imprisonment could also be sentenced to those convicted of throwing an ignited firework at a person or property.



The penalties are in place with an aim to target the misuse of illegal fireworks, particularly on Halloween when activity is at its most popular.



Inspector Ciaran Nunan from the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau says the night should be fun and safe: