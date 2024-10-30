Gardaí in Athlone are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run road traffic collision that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, 27th October

At approximately 12.30am on Sunday, a male pedestrian (aged in his 60s) was hit by a car on North Gate Street in the town. The car failed to remain at the scene.

The injured male was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, where he continues to receive treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were on North Gate Street in Athlone between midnight and 12.45am on Sunday morning and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.