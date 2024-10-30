Minister of State Alan Dillon has confirmed additional funding of €387,706 for the Ballina Innovation Quarter project, supporting Mayo County Council’s recent submission for enhanced capital and IT infrastructure expenditures.

Minister Dillon says the development is revitalising the heart of Ballina and brings much-needed high-quality enterprise space, addressing dereliction and vacancy in the town.

He says the development is crucial for fostering innovation and attracting new businesses, which are essential for our local economy.”

Originally granted €6.2 million under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), the project has now received a total of €7,113,710 in funding, which includes a recent inflation claim of €493,831.

The development aims to transform the historic military complex, dating back to 1742, into a state-of-the-art digital hub and innovation centre.

The Ballina Innovation Quarter includes 20 spaces for technology, digital media, and internet companies, enabling them to scale and grow alongside local enterprises.