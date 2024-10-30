A Sligo councillor has suggested that a shuttle bus be introduced from Ireland West Airport Knock to Manulla Junction, which would allow passengers flying in and out of the airport to connect to the rail network.

It comers following a meeting last week of the Inter county western railway committee.

Councillor Marie Casserly says while there is no direct link at the moment to a rail line from the regional airport, this would provide a short term solution.

It would also establish if the demand is there for a rail link at the airport.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....