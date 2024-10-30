Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Tyler Berry Hughes who is reported missing from Athlone since Sunday last.



Tyler was last seen at approximately 2.15pm.



Tyler is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slim build, light brown hair and blue eyes.



When last seen Tyler was wearing black jeans, light blue top, sleeveless jacket and white runners.



He is believed to be in the Athlone area. Gardaí are concerned for Tyler’s well-being.



Anyone with any information on Tyler's whereabouts is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.