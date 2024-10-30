The Garda Commissioner has confirmed that an additional Sergeant is to be allocated within the county in light of recent events.

That's according to Aontu councillor Paul Lawless.

He was among a number of councillors who met with the commissioner in Castlebar yesterday, where many issues regarding policing in the county were raised.

Calls were also made for the reinstatement of full time hours at garda stations right across the region, in light of an increase in crime in recent months.

Councillor Lawless has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....