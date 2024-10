Siptu is calling for the maximum level of statutory redundancy to be increased to more than 1 thousand euro a week.



The union wants to see a significant jump from the current rate of 600 euro which it describes as 'out of date'.



It's asking the Minister for Enterprise to review the payment for those who lose their jobs, and link it to the average industrial wage.



Siptu's Neil McGowan says the current payment doesn't go far enough to help someone stay afloat when their livelihoods are affected