The Arts Council welcomes the appointment of two new members and a reappointment to the Board of the Arts Council.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin appointed Noyona Chundur and Rosaleen McDonagh to the Arts Council Board and re-appointed Jillian van Turnhout for a second term.

Noyona Chundur is Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland, having previously served as a Board Member and Audit and Risk Assurance Committee Chair.

She is also non-executive Director for the Progressive Building Society and a Council Member for the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sligo native, Rosaleen McDonagh, is a Traveller woman with a disability.

She worked in Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre for ten years, managing the Violence Against Women programme, and remains a board member.

She was appointed to The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission in May 2020. Within the Commission, Rosaleen is the chair of the Disability Advisory Committee.

Rosaleen is also a member of Aosdána and is part of the BBC’s Writers Rooms Hothouse 2021 (June/July).

The appointments will be for a five-year period and follow from an open call for expressions of interest and an assessment process operated by the Public Appointments Service.