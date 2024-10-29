There's been a 20 per cent increase in the number of passengers using the country's main airports in the first 9 months of the year.

CSO transport figures also show a rise in the number of passengers using rail and Luas services in recent years.



CSO figures show almost 31 million 500 thousand passengers used Dublin, Cork, Knock, and Shannon airports between January and September this year.



That's up from over 29 million 843 thousand in the same period last year and represents a 20 per cent increase.



Last year saw a record number of passengers of just under 39 point 2 million use the airports.



London-Heathrow, London-Gatwick, and Amsterdam Schipol were the most popular routes last year through Dublin.



The top routes for Cork and Shannon airports was London-Heathrow, while for Knock it was London-Stansted.



The CSO figures also show a 29 per cent rise in the number of passengers travelling by rail between 2022 and 2023, while LUAS services saw a 25 per cent rise in the same period.