Three Londis stores in Mayo have been nominated for a combined five awards at the 23rd annual ShelfLife National C-Store Awards, which will take place at Dublin’s Royal Marine Hotel on the 21st of November.

The national ShelfLife C-Store Awards are comprehensively and independently judged business accolades for the convenience sector and honour those stores that achieve levels of service and excellence that set them apart from their competitors.

Gerry Casey’s Londis Castlebar has been nominated in the Best Forecourt Retailer, Best Food to Go Retailer and the Best Fresh & Chilled Department categories, while two of his other stores have also received nominations.

Casey’s Londis Ballina has been nominated for Best Off Licence Retailer and Casey’s Londis Balla has been nominated for the Best Staff Development Award.

The ShelfLife National C-Store Awards are one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Irish grocery retail calendar and those honoured are recognised as being true champions and industry standard bearers.