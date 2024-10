The Taoiseach has given the biggest indication yet he could dissolve the Dáil next Thursday.

Simon Harris says he plans to 'move swiftly' to call a General Election after the Finance Bill passes the Dáil - to give effect to changes in the Budget.

The Bill is due before the Dáil next week.

The Taoiseach says it could be passed by next Thursday, but that is up to the Oireachtas: