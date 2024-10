Roscommon TD Claire Kerrane believes that a specific plan must be put in place to police rural areas, in a year of high crime levels across the county.

The Sinn Féin Deputy says that a correct approach is vital following a year where many farms, homes and businesses across the country have been burgled or broken into.

She has raised the issue with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Deputy Kerrane has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: