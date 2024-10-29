A Castlebar based General Election candidate has highlighted the issues faced by schools in recruiting teachers, and says that the high cost of housing has a strong impact on the shortages.

Joe Daly, People Before Profit’s Election candidate in Mayo, is a secondary school teacher at St. Gerald’s College in Castlebar.

Over his 17 years in the role, he has had direct experience of the deep recruitment crisis affecting all schools.

House prices, he says, have increased by 10% in the last 12 months alone, with “no end in sight to the spiral of unaffordability and misery”.

Mr. Daly has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: