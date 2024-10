Senator Aisling Dolan has been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Roscommon-Galway constituency in the General Election, alongside Dympna Daly-Finn.

Fine Gael have now chosen 78 General Election candidates in 43 constituencies.

Senator Dolan, who was added to the ticket following a meeting of Fine Gael’s Executive Council, says it is an honour to be asked by An Taoiseach Simon Harris to go forward as a Fine Gael general election candidate for Roscommon-Galway.