A man has been arrested and charged following an alleged break in at Garda Station in Co Roscommon.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested following a burglary at Ballaghaderreen Garda Station in the early hours of Tuesday last the 22nd of October.

According to the Irish Independent, the station was unoccupied at the time and no property was reported stolen.

The man was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Roscommon and appeared before Strokestown District Court on Wednesday last where he was charged with the offence.