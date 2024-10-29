Leitrim is the most expensive county for a monthly gym membership.

Connacht’s smallest county has an average monthly gym membership of €62.

Longford, Kildare, Roscommon and Monaghan complete the top five most costly areas, all coming in above €58.

A survey by the Irish Independent looked at 177 gyms across the 26 counties and four regions in Dublin.

Based on month-by-month charges, a gym in Galway is the most expensive in the country - charging €75 a month.

Meanwhile, the cheapest day passes cost just €5 in Mayo, Wexford and west Dublin.

Business Editor Joe Lynam has been looking at the findings: