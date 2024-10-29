The number of Ukrainian refugees living in short-term state accommodation in Mayo has fallen by more than 700 since June.

Figures from the Department of Integration show that as of October 20, 1,422 Ukrainian Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection were living in short-term accommodation in the county.

That’s down from 2,139 recorded on June 18.

The current figure includes some 825 females, 597 males with 426 of those under the age of 18.

The number of Ukrainian refugees in accommodation provided by the Department of Children, Disabilities, Equality, Integration and Youth fell by 2,137 across the country from September 20 to October 20.

Meanwhile, the amount of Ukrainian refugees living in private accommodation in Mayo has increased to 1,553.

These refugees are living with property owners in receipt of the €800 monthly Accommodation Recognition Payment, with Mayo now having the sixth highest figure out of the 26 counties.

In Mayo primary schools, there are 534 Ukrainian children enrolled for this academic year, while there are 349 in secondary schools across the county.