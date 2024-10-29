158 drivers were arrested by an Garda Síochána over the October Bank Holiday Weekend Roads Policing Operation.

Gardaí began the operation at 7:00am Thursday morning, and since then have detected over 1,200 drivers to be speeding.

Three people lost their lives on the roads over the weekend, including 23 year old Sean McGuinness in a collision outside Tubbercurry.

Among the speeding offences recorded, a driver was travelling at 88 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the Newcastle Road in Galway.

A driver in County Meath was travelling at 167km/h in an 80 km/h zone over the weekend – over double the applicable limit.

A full overview of the weekend’s road operation will be made available later today.