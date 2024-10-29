The Funeral for a man who was murdered in Ballina last week will take place today.

The body of 58 year old John Casserly was found with multiple stab wounds at an apartment on Tone Street on Wednesday night.

Liam O’Leary (31), of no fixed abode, appeared in court on Friday and was charged with Mr. Casserly’s murder.

John Francis Casserly, formerly of Cloondace, Knock and Woodlawn, the Bronx, New York, will be deeply missed by his heartbroken family.

He is survived by his parents Sarah and Joe, his siblings, extended family and many friends.

Mass will take place today at 10:30am in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Knock, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.