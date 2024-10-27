The young man who died following a road collision near Tubbercurry has been named locally.

Sean McGuiness, (aged in his early 20s) of Lissaneagh, Lavagh, Co. Sligo died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision on the R294 in Drimina.

The tragic collision occurred at approximately 3:45am yesterday morning (Saturday).

Sean will be sadly missed by his parents Joseph and Julie, sister Niamh, extended family and wide circle of friends.

His funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.