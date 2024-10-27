A Galway TD says that further investment is needed on the N84 Headford road out of the city which stretches as far as Shrule and up into Castlebar.

Deputy Sean Canney says the road in question hasn’t had upgrades done on it in years.

He says that in particular if an accident occurs, it causes major disruption, as the road serves a huge commuter area and doesn’t have additional space where cars can pass by if the road becomes blocked.

Deputy Canney says that this is all part of a lack of investment into the western region, which is seen as a lagging region by the European Commission.

The Independent TD has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan, and he says if more investment was provided to the western region, issues such as the N84 could have already been addressed: