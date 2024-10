Over 400 drivers have been caught speeding by an Garda Síochána so far over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

As of midday today, 419 drivers have been caught speeding since 7:00am Friday morning.

136 speeding offences have been detected since 7:00am Saturday morning.

In total, 206,918 vehicles have been checked for speeding.

Among the most recent speed detections, a driver was travelling at 88 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the Newcastle Road, Galway.

