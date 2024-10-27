The R294 Tubbercurry to Ballina road has fully reopened to traffic following a fatal road collision yesterday.

A man in his early 20s died in a single car collision in Drimina, at around 3:45am yesterday morning.

Nobody else was injured.

The road had been closed for some time to conduct a technical examination, and the route reopened late yesterday afternoon.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released, however it is known locally that he was from the South Sligo area.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in the vicinity between 2:00am and 4:00am and has any information, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Gardaí.

You can contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 91 89500.