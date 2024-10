Over 30% of people who voted for Sinn Féin in 2020 now say they are unfit for government.

The latest Business Post/Red C Poll shows the party is down 1 point to 17%, with over 50% of the 1,003 people surveyed saying they shouldn't govern the country.

Fine Gael continues to lead the way on 22%, down 1, with Fianna Fáil up 3 to 21%, while Independents remain unchanged at 15%.

Business Post political correspondent Cónal Thomas says voters doubts go all the way to the party leader: