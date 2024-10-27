283 drivers across the country have been detected to be speeding so far this Bank Holiday Weekend.

Gardaí are conducting a Roads Policing Operation, and have checked overf 127,000 vehicles for speed.

That’s as of yesterday afternoon, with another update expected later today.

So far, two people have died in separate fatal road traffic collisions, both in the first 24 hours of the operation.

In one instance, a young man in his early 20s died in a single car collision just outside Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo.

Gardaí have also detected a driver travelling 66 km/h over the speed limit in County Galway.

A driver on the R339 in Oranmore was driving at a speed of 146 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Chief Superintendent in the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, Jane Humphries has urged drivers to:

"Please slow down and drive safely today and over the rest of the long weekend as so many of us take to the roads.”

(photo - Newstalk)