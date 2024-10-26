The Funeral arrangements for a man who was murdered earlier this week in Ballina have been announced.

The body of 58 year old John Casserly was found with multiple stab wounds at an apartment on Tone Street on Wednesday night.

Liam O’Leary, of no fixed abode, appeared in court yesterday and was charged with Mr. Casserly’s murder.

John Francis Casserly, formerly of Cloondace, Knock and Woodlawn, the Bronx, New York, will be deeply missed by his heartbroken family.

He is survived by his parents Sarah and Joe, his siblings, extended family and many friends.

His remains will repose at the Marian Funeral Home, Knock on Monday from 6:00pm.

Removal will take place at 8:00pm to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Knock.

Mass on Tuesday at 10:30am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.