A local Fianna Fáil Minister has announced a new €170 million package of Power Up grants.

Retail and hospitality businesses who received the second Increased Cost of Business grant payment can register for the €4,000 one-off Power Up grant.

Minister Dara Calleary says that this funding comes off the back of the ICOB grant that was paid out to 75,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Registration is now open for eligible businesses.

Minister Calleary has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: