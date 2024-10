Crossmolina Deel Rovers face Moy Davitts tomorrow in a bid to secure the Sweeney Cup and the Mayo County Intermediate Club Football title, 2024.

Ahead of the big game Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley visited both camps with visits to both Foxford and Crossmolina National Schools during the week.

Yesterday we heard from a confident Moy Davitt side and this lunchtime we’re featuring an equally committed group of Crossmolina Deel Rovers supporters.

Listen to Teresa’s report here: