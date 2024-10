Roscommon and Tucson, Arizona in the United States are looking to rebuild the town twinning that connects the two areas.

This weekend, a woman named Jojo Huckeba is in Roscommon to represent Tucson, and will pay a number of visits to events and organisations across the county.

The rekindling of this relationship, according to local cllr Anthony Waldron, could have a hugely positive impact for both areas.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

(photo - Save Roscommon Facebook)